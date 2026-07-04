Unexpected changes at Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk loses untouchable status

Liverpool FC has sharply changed its position regarding its long-time leader and captain Virgil van Dijk. According to recent reports, the Merseyside club's management is ready to consider serious offers for the experienced defender. This decision is seen as part of a new era at the club and a strategy to fundamentally rejuvenate the squad. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool's struggling Premier League form and changes in the coaching staff have led to the 34-year-old Dutch defender losing his 'untouchable' status. Although the player extended his contract until 2025, it is said that club officials currently have some regrets regarding the terms of this agreement.

Milan and other suitors

Currently, Italy's AC Milan is showing serious interest in Virgil van Dijk's services. The Rossoneri's new head coach Ruben Amorim has identified the Dutch footballer as a primary target to strengthen the defensive line. Representatives of the Italian club have already begun exploring the financial terms of the transfer through intermediaries.

Outside of Europe, the Saudi Pro League, USA's MLS, and Turkish clubs are also keen on adding the experienced defender to their ranks. Liverpool management does not intend to force the captain's sale, but they have informed new head coach Andoni Iraola that they are ready to enter negotiations if an offer fitting the club's interests arrives.

Defensive problems and the new season

Van Dijk's departure could be a significant loss for Liverpool's defensive line. This is because Ibrahima Konate has already left the team, and Joe Gomez's future remains uncertain. If the captain is sold, the club must find a high-level defender to replace him before the transfer window closes.

According to GOAL.com, Andoni Iraola finds himself in a very difficult situation ahead of the new season. He must resolve the issues in the defensive line before the Premier League opening match against Newcastle United on August 23. Following the departures of leaders like Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, the potential transfer of Van Dijk indicates that a completely new team is being formed at Liverpool.