Roma Accelerates Efforts for Mason Greenwood Transfer

Italian club Roma are entering the decisive stage of negotiations for the transfer of Mason Greenwood in order to strengthen their attacking line. The Roma management has identified the player as their primary target to solve the problems on the right wing and are trying to complete the transfer as quickly as possible. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to Goal.com, Roma consider the early days of next week as their last opportunity to successfully complete this operation. Club officials want to resolve administrative matters quickly and reach an agreement before other competitors, notably Atletico Madrid, seriously enter the race.

Competition and Transfer Fee

Initially, Roma considered several candidates for the right wing, including West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville. However, due to the player's excessively high price and strong competition, the club refocused their attention on Mason Greenwood. The fact that Marseille have now lowered their asking price for the player to below 50 million euros has further increased the Romans' enthusiasm.

According to reports, Turkish club Fenerbahce have offered the player an annual salary of 7 million euros, providing the best financial conditions. Roma are currently offering 5 million euros, but the fact that the Turkish club has not yet reached an agreement with Marseille on the transfer fee leaves an opening for the Italian side.

The Atletico Madrid Factor

The biggest threat to Roma is expected from Atletico Madrid. Although the Madrid side are currently occupied with the Julian Alvarez transfer, they could immediately return to the Mason Greenwood option if that deal goes through or if other attackers leave the squad. The Spanish club considers Greenwood one of the most suitable candidates to fill the gap in the attacking line.

The Italian press, notably insider Alfredo Pedulla, emphasizes that the Romans will use all their options next week. If the Roma management does not act quickly, the player's reduced price and his productivity in the French championship could attract other top clubs as well. This transfer is of great importance for the Romans not only to strengthen the squad but also to demonstrate the club's ambitions ahead of the new season.