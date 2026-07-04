Roma Accelerates Efforts for Mason Greenwood Transfer

·33·Sport
Roma Accelerates Efforts for Mason Greenwood Transfer

Italian club Roma are entering the decisive stage of negotiations for the transfer of Mason Greenwood in order to strengthen their attacking line. The Roma management has identified the player as their primary target to solve the problems on the right wing and are trying to complete the transfer as quickly as possible. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to Goal.com, Roma consider the early days of next week as their last opportunity to successfully complete this operation. Club officials want to resolve administrative matters quickly and reach an agreement before other competitors, notably Atletico Madrid, seriously enter the race.

Competition and Transfer Fee

Initially, Roma considered several candidates for the right wing, including West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville. However, due to the player's excessively high price and strong competition, the club refocused their attention on Mason Greenwood. The fact that Marseille have now lowered their asking price for the player to below 50 million euros has further increased the Romans' enthusiasm.

According to reports, Turkish club Fenerbahce have offered the player an annual salary of 7 million euros, providing the best financial conditions. Roma are currently offering 5 million euros, but the fact that the Turkish club has not yet reached an agreement with Marseille on the transfer fee leaves an opening for the Italian side.

The Atletico Madrid Factor

The biggest threat to Roma is expected from Atletico Madrid. Although the Madrid side are currently occupied with the Julian Alvarez transfer, they could immediately return to the Mason Greenwood option if that deal goes through or if other attackers leave the squad. The Spanish club considers Greenwood one of the most suitable candidates to fill the gap in the attacking line.

The Italian press, notably insider Alfredo Pedulla, emphasizes that the Romans will use all their options next week. If the Roma management does not act quickly, the player's reduced price and his productivity in the French championship could attract other top clubs as well. This transfer is of great importance for the Romans not only to strengthen the squad but also to demonstrate the club's ambitions ahead of the new season.

RomaMason GreenwoodTransfersAtletico MadridFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why did Real Madrid abandon the Enzo Fernandez transfer?Why did Real Madrid abandon the Enzo Fernandez transfer?Today, 00:07Messi's words to Vozinya revealed...Messi's words to Vozinya revealed...Today, 00:04Xabi Alonso Wants Two Real Madrid Stars for ChelseaXabi Alonso Wants Two Real Madrid Stars for ChelseaToday, 00:01Cape Verde Lost but Set a Historic RecordCape Verde Lost but Set a Historic RecordYesterday, 23:59Arsenal and Beşiktaş reach agreement on Leandro Trossard transferArsenal and Beşiktaş reach agreement on Leandro Trossard transferYesterday, 22:15Ruben Amorim Convinces Luka Modric to Stay in Milan ProjectRuben Amorim Convinces Luka Modric to Stay in Milan ProjectYesterday, 21:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan