Although the Cape Verde national team, which put up a worthy fight against Argentina during the World Cup, has exited the tournament, their goalkeeper Vozinha earned recognition from world football star Lionel Messi. After a dramatic Round of 32 clash, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner highly praised the opposing keeper's skill. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

During the match, the Cape Verde representatives caused serious problems for the reigning world champions. Although Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute with his 20th World Cup goal, the "small team" managed to equalize twice. Only a third goal conceded in the 111th minute ended Cape Verde's participation in the tournament.

Lionel Messi: "Your people should be proud of you"

After the game, a sincere conversation took place between Vozinha and Lionel Messi. According to the goalkeeper's statement to La Tercera, the Argentine legend did not hide his amazement at his performance. "I went up to Messi after the game. He hugged me and said: 'You are amazing. Your people should be proud of you'. It was an unforgettable moment for me," the goalkeeper noted.

In this match, Vozinha received not only warm words but also a precious souvenir. When he asked Messi to swap jerseys, the "Albiceleste" captain promised to hand over the shirt in the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms after the interviews, and he kept his word.

The success of the Cape Verde national team in this tournament was no accident. In the group stage, they left strong teams like Uruguay and Saudi Arabia behind to secure a playoff spot. Vozinha made a total of 18 saves in four games, successfully stopping 78.3% of the shots on target.

"We played on equal terms against the reigning world champion and even had chances to win. Of course, we are sad about the defeat, but we are proud of the game we showed," says Vozinha, expressing gratitude to his teammates and coaching staff.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, the resilience of such "small" teams against giants has always sparked interest. Cape Verde's courage and the humility of a star like Lionel Messi once again proved how important mutual respect is in the world of sports.