Watch Paraguay vs France live on our site

64' Kylian Mbappé (France) took a shot, but the ball went well over the crossbar.

61' Julio Enciso (Paraguay) cannot continue the match due to injury, Gustavo Caballero came on in his place.

61' Didier Deschamps decided to substitute Bradley Barcola, replacing him with Désiré Doué (France) who came on.

60' Bradley Barcola (France) beat the defender and shot from outside the penalty area, but the ball went over the bar.

59' Bradley Barcola (France) tried to dribble past the opponents, but one of the defenders managed to take the ball away from him.

58' Substitution. With the referee's permission, Jose Canales (Paraguay) enters the pitch, replacing Omar Alderete.

56' Michael Olise (France) took a corner, but the ball didn't reach any of his teammates and was cleared by the defenders.

54' Manu Koné (France) found a good position to shoot. Creating space for himself, he tried his luck from distance. Orlando Gill made a brilliant save in the top right corner! The referee awarded a corner. France will take the corner.

54' Orlando Gill (Paraguay) picked up a minor injury, but it looks like he can continue the match.

53' Orlando Gill (Paraguay) needs medical assistance. For this reason, the referee stopped the game and called the doctors onto the pitch.

52' Ousmane Dembélé (France) tried to reach the ball inside the penalty area and struck it, but the ball went past the left post.

51' Kylian Mbappé (France) preferred to play the corner quickly with a short pass.

51' Kylian Mbappé (France) fired a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, but it was blocked by the defenders. The ball went out, and France won a corner.

51' Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) crossed from the corner into the box, but Mike Maignan was well-positioned and punched the ball away.

50' Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) struck from inside the box, but a defender blocked the ball. Corner kick. Paraguay have a chance.

49' Adrien Rabiot (France) takes a shot, but it goes wide and over the crossbar.

46' Lucas Digne (France) won the ball from his opponent, but the referee called a foul. He is unhappy with the decision!

46' The referee blew the whistle and started the second half.

45+4' Ilghiz Tantashev blew the whistle to signal the end of the first half.

45+3' Adrien Rabiot's (France) pass into the penalty area was too powerful and didn't reach any of his teammates.

45' 3 minutes added to the match.

45' Adrien Rabiot (France) took a shot from outside the penalty area, but it was blocked by a defender and posed no threat to the goalkeeper.

43' Manu Koné (France) takes a shot, but the ball goes wide.

41' Michael Olise (France) sent the ball into the penalty area from the corner, but Orlando Gill stayed alert and cleared the danger.

41' Jules Koundé (France) couldn't find his teammates in the penalty area as his pass was blocked by a defender. The ball went out of play. France will take a corner.

40' Kylian Mbappé (France) takes a shot, but the ball goes wide to the left.

38' The ball went out of play. France to take the corner kick.

38' Ousmane Dembélé (France) sent a powerful shot towards goal, but a defender blocked the ball. The ball went out of play. France took a corner kick.

36' Jules Koundé (France) missed a great chance. He created space for himself and unleashed a powerful shot toward the center of the goal. But unfortunately for him, Orlando Gill made a fantastic save to keep the ball out.

36' Ousmane Dembélé (France) took the corner, but one of the defenders reached the ball first and cleared it.

35' Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) committed a foul for rough play. The situation resulted in a free kick for France.

34' Paraguay couldn't score from a medium-range free kick as Mike Maignan (France) jumped high and caught the ball.

34' William Saliba (France) was penalized for holding an opponent. Ilgiz Tantashev awarded a free kick. Paraguay now has the chance to take the free kick and create a dangerous situation in front of the opponent's goal.

33' Adrien Rabiot (France) shot from outside the penalty area, but the ball went over the crossbar.

31' Lucas Digne (France) tried to find Kylian Mbappé, but put too much power into the pass and the chance was wasted.

29' Ousmane Dembélé's (France) pass didn't reach any of his teammates.

28' Diego Gomez (Paraguay) tracked the ball and struck a volley from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball went well wide of the right post.

28' Junior Alonso (Paraguay) took a long-range shot, but it was blocked by a defender.

28' Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) sent a high ball into the penalty area, but the opposing defense comfortably intercepted it.

23' The situation following Burchak's shot ended without result, as Ousmane Dembélé (France) sent the ball out of play.

24' The referee called a timeout to slow down the pace of the game (cooling break).

22' Manu Koné (France) strikes powerfully from outside the box, but it is blocked by a defender. Corner for France.

22' Defenders cleared Ousmane Dembélé's (France) cross following a corner.

19' Bradley Barcola (France) has been cautioned by the referee (yellow card).

18' Michael Olise (France) played the corner short.

18' Michael Olise (France) attempted a pass, but the ball was intercepted. The ball went out of play and a corner kick was awarded. France continues the attack.

16' Lucas Digne (France) sent a ball into the penalty area, but it went straight to Orlando Gill, who claimed it.

13' A defender intercepted the pass following a long-range free kick by Paraguay.

12' Ilgiz Tantashev whistles Manu Koné (France) for a kick to the opponent's leg.

11' Ousmane Dembélé (France) tried to slide the ball through the defenders, but couldn't find any of his teammates.

10' Ousmane Dembélé (France) crossed into the penalty area, but the defender was alert and cleared the ball to safety.

7' Ousmane Dembélé's (France) dangerous corner was cleared to safety by the defenders.

7' Lucas Digne (France) tried to find a teammate from outside the penalty area, but the opposing defense reacted quickly to stop the attack. Corner for France.

6' Ousmane Dembélé (France) delivered an excellent cross into the penalty area. However, the opposing defender stayed alert, eliminated the danger and cleared the ball nicely.

4' Michael Olise (France) delivered the ball into the penalty area, but one of the defenders was alert and cleared it.

2' Adrien Rabiot's (France) pass into the penalty area didn't reach, and the defenders cleared the ball to safety.

1' Ousmane Dembélé (France) passed the ball to Kylian Mbappé, but Mbappé couldn't get past his opponent inside the penalty area.

1' France kicked off the match.

1' Just before the start of the first half.