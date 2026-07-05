Heavy blow for Morocco and Bayern Munich: Ismael Saibari injured

Morocco's winning streak at the World Cup has faced an unexpected setback. The team's key midfielder Ismael Saibari suffered a serious injury during the quarter-final match against Canada and was forced to leave the pitch early. This situation has caused serious concern not only for the national team but also for the officials of the player's new club, Bayern Munich. According to Goal.com, reports .

Just 20 minutes into the match, the 25-year-old footballer felt sharp pain in his right calf. Despite several attempts to continue playing, he eventually requested a substitution. The deep sadness and tears on Saibari's face as he left the field suggest the injury could be severe. Coach Mohamed Ouahbi was forced to bring on Soufiane Rahimi in his place.

Unexpected problem after the transfer

This injury puts not only the player's participation in the tournament into question but also his new career at the club. According to Goal.com, Bayern Munich officially announced the transfer of Ismael Saibari a few days ago. The Munich side signed the midfielder, purchased from PSV for 50 million euros, to a long-term contract running until 2031.

Ismael Saibari was one of the best-performing players for the "Atlas Lions" during the tournament. He managed to score three goals before the knockout stage. His absence is a major blow to Morocco's championship ambitions, as the team's central play was largely built around this player.

The extent of the injury is not yet fully known. Medical examinations to be conducted in the coming hours will clarify the player's future participation in the 2026 World Cup. If it turns out to be a simple muscle strain, he may return in the later stages of the tournament. However, if a serious condition such as a muscle tear is diagnosed, he will miss not only the tournament but also the pre-season preparations in the Bundesliga.

The only consolation for Moroccan fans is that the team's attacking potential remains high. Although Saibari left the pitch, Brahim Diaz provided two assists with his brilliant performance, securing a 3-0 victory for the team. Nevertheless, losing a key star before the quarter-finals could create serious tactical problems.

Bayern Munich's management and medical staff are currently in constant contact with the Morocco national team doctors. For the German record champions, the new transfer starting the season with an injury is one of the worst-case scenarios.