Nottingham Forest Eyeing Liverpool Midfielder to Strengthen Squad

Nottingham Forest, a participant in the English Premier League, has begun a serious overhaul of its squad during the summer transfer window. After Elliot Anderson moved to Manchester City for a record £116 million, the club's management is considering Liverpool academy graduate Curtis Jones as a candidate to fill the vacant central position. Goal.com report reports.

According to information provided by GOAL.com, the 23-year-old midfielder, born in Liverpool, is concerned about not getting enough playing time at Anfield under new manager Andoni Iraola. Consequently, Jones has expressed a desire to continue his career at another club and play regularly in the starting lineup. The fact that his contract with the Merseyside club is nearing its end further increases the likelihood of a transfer.

Oliver Glasner's New Project

Significant changes are also taking place in Nottingham Forest's management. Following Vitor Pereira's unexpected resignation, Austrian specialist Oliver Glasner is close to taking the reins of the team. Glasner is known for his high-intensity playing style, and a dynamic midfielder like Curtis Jones could serve as a key link in his new system.

Former manager Vitor Pereira, speaking about his resignation, emphasized that the decision was completely unexpected for him. "Although this decision was made without warning and unexpectedly, I respect the conclusion the club has reached for its future. Of course, I am disappointed in such a situation," the Portuguese specialist commented.

Transfer Fee and Competition

Not only Nottingham Forest but also Italian champions Inter are actively involved in the race for Curtis Jones. According to reports, the Milan club has made two formal offers to Liverpool. However, the English club rejected the Italians' latest offer of £21 million. Liverpool is demanding at least £35-40 million for their academy graduate.

Financially, paying this sum would not pose a difficulty for Nottingham Forest, as the funds received from Anderson's sale have significantly enriched the club's budget. If the transfer goes through, Jones could become the first major signing under Glasner. Currently, negotiations between the parties are ongoing, and the player himself is positive about the option of staying in the Premier League.