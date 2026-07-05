Bruno Guimaraes: Erling Haaland Is Playing Mind Games to Put Pressure on Brazil

·4·Sport
Bruno Guimaraes: Erling Haaland Is Playing Mind Games to Put Pressure on Brazil

Tensions are rising ahead of the World Cup quarter-final clash between Brazil and Norway. Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has responded to comments made by opposing striker Erling Haaland, accusing him of a certain "cunning." According to him, the Norwegian star is portraying the five-time world champions as clear favorites in order to take the pressure off his own team. Goal.com reports .

Erling Haaland had called Brazil the favorites in his pre-match interviews. However, Bruno Guimaraes, in an interview with Caze TV, insisted that this was merely a tactical move. "He knows exactly what he's saying and is quite cunning about it. He wants to shift all the responsibility onto the champions, meaning us. To be honest, I don't care what people say. Football is decided on the pitch, and in an 11-v-11 game anything can happen," the Brazilian footballer said.

According to Goal.com, Norway have historically been an uncomfortable opponent for Brazil. In head-to-head meetings, the Scandinavians have won twice and drawn twice. Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti's squad is determined to break this unwanted tradition and secure a quarter-final berth.

Plan to Stop Haaland and the Central Duel

Guimaraes rated Erling Haaland's threat level highly, calling him one of the best strikers in the world alongside Harry Kane. In his view, the main task for Brazil's defense is to prevent the ball from reaching the Norwegian goalscorer. To neutralize the striker, who has scored five goals in the tournament so far, the Brazilians plan to employ a "defending while attacking" tactic.

"We need to make sure the ball doesn't get to him. He must be constantly marked, because even one chance is enough for him to decide the fate of the game. Not leaving any open space will be our main objective," the midfielder added. The Brazil camp has also specifically analyzed the opponent's superiority in set-piece situations and the threat posed by their tall players.

This match is significant not only for both teams but also for the duel between two central midfield stars — Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Odegaard. Playing against Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will be a unique test for Bruno. The Brazilian footballer, who has covered 44.4 km during the tournament, is confident he will come out on top in this battle.

The winner of this clash will advance to the World Cup quarter-finals. Brazil will rely on their technical superiority, while Norway will hope for disciplined defending and Erling Haaland's individual brilliance. The match is sure to be full of surprises, as both teams aim to write a new chapter in their history.

BrazilNorwayErling HaalandWorld CupFootball
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