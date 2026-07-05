Will Enzo Fernandez Join Real Madrid? The Footballer's Family Puts an End to the Rumors

Transfer rumors surrounding Chelsea midfielder and Argentina international Enzo Fernandez have been the focus of European sports publications in recent days. As reports of the player's potential move to Real Madrid have multiplied, his partner Valentina Cervantes has clarified the situation. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

According to Goal.com, the player's family is currently fully satisfied with life in London and has no intention of leaving England. In an interview with El Chiringuito, Valentina Cervantes emphasized that their family life is stable and their children are being educated in England. This has significantly reduced speculation about the player moving to Spain in the near future.

Family Peace and London Life

According to Valentina Cervantes, their son was born in England, and the country has become a beloved home for them. "To be honest, everything is fine. My son was born in England, my children go to school here, so I am very happy," she emphasized when answering questions about a potential transfer.

She also responded composedly to the question of whether joining a powerhouse club like Real Madrid would be a dream for Enzo. In her view, all clubs are the same to him, and his family's happiness takes priority over any club name. This statement once again confirms the player's commitment to the Chelsea project.

Factors Complicating a Transfer

Enzo Fernandez's current contract with Chelsea runs until June 2032, making it one of the longest-term agreements in modern football. The London club signed the Argentine midfielder from Benfica for a British record fee. Such a long-term contract and large transfer sum serve as a serious obstacle for Real Madrid in completing the deal.

The intensification of the rumors was also fueled by the comments of former Argentina international Javier Pastore. He speculated that Fernandez might be considering options to leave Stamford Bridge. However, the player's inner circle and his on-field performances are currently focused solely on the success of the "aristocrats."

At present, Enzo Fernandez is fully focused on international matches with the Argentina national team and on climbing the Premier League table with Chelsea. While Real Madrid's interest remains, the player's family situation and long-term contractual obligations to the club indicate that he will stay in London for the foreseeable future.