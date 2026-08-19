New Captain: Flick Settles Barcelona’s Captaincy Question

An important decision was made at Barcelona as the new season began and the transfer window entered its final days. Head coach Hansi Flick personally appointed an interim trio of captains after the team’s main captains were sidelined by injuries. Why was the vote postponed, and how did Frenkie de Jong react to the decision?

“Raphinha will be captain until the vote”: Flick’s official decision

Flick decided to postpone the traditional vote among the players because the squad had not yet been finalized before the transfer window closed. With the main leaders unavailable, responsibility was entrusted to the Brazilian winger:

“Rafa [Raphinha] will be captain. Since Marc [ter Stegen] and Ronald [Araújo] are unavailable, while Frenkie [de Jong] cannot play yet, I have made a decision regarding the captains. New players may join our squad, or some may leave. Once everything is finalized, we will hold the official vote. Until then, Rafa will share the captaincy with Eric [García] and Pedri,” said Hansi Flick.

Barcelona’s Captaincy Structure

Position / Status Player Current status Main captain (interim) Raphinha Confirmed as the main leader on the pitch Vice-captains Pedri and Eric García Part of the captaincy group alongside Raphinha Main captains (unavailable) Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo Unavailable due to injury De Jong’s situation Frenkie de Jong Injured and in contact with the coach after the captaincy decision Final vote With the participation of the entire squad Will be held once the transfer window has fully closed

Relationship with Frenkie de Jong: “There is no problem between us”

The German coach emphasized that there is no internal conflict or disagreement over the captaincy and that he remains in regular contact with the Dutch midfielder:

“As for Frenkie, I made this decision only because he is injured, but our relationship is excellent. He is a great professional and a mature footballer. I always discuss the situation at the club and the matches openly with him. He is an important player for us with tremendous quality,” said Hansi Flick.

Do you think the trio of Raphinha, Pedri and Eric García can lead Barcelona capably on the pitch, or should the captain’s armband have gone to another player?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately pass this important news on to Barça fans!