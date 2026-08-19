Juventus Key Player Trains Separately After Fan Attack

Italian club Juventus began another training session under head coach Luciano Spalletti, but the Turin side could not work with a full squad. According to Goal.com, several players were forced to follow individual programmes due to their physical condition and minor injuries. Goal.com reports .

One of them was Federico Gatti, one of the team’s main defenders, who is recovering from an unpleasant incident following last Monday’s friendly. According to the source, the defender suffered an ankle injury after being struck by a fan who ran onto the pitch at the end of the match.

Squad problems and Gatti’s condition

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Federico Gatti was moved to an individual training programme as a precaution after the incident involving fans. Specialists do not consider his condition a serious concern and expect him to return to the main group soon.

Several other players also trained individually at the Continassa training centre. In particular, striker Arkadiusz Milik missed full-team sessions because of slight discomfort in his lower back, while Jeff Ekhator continued his recovery separately.

Andrea Cambiaso set to return soon

Another key Turin player, Andrea Cambiaso, also followed an individual programme because of a minor ankle problem. However, the coaching staff remain optimistic about his condition.

According to the club’s medical staff, Andrea Cambiaso is expected to join the rest of the squad in group training as early as tomorrow. This was important positive news for Luciano Spalletti ahead of the team’s upcoming matches.