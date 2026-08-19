Dell 15 D15261 Unveiled: Features of the New $700 Laptop

The affordable laptop segment in the global market has gained another new device. According to ixbt.com, Dell has officially introduced the Dell 15 D15261, a model based on the Intel Wildcat Lake platform with a starting price of $700. The device is attracting attention as a technology solution for everyday tasks, offering budget-friendly features and a compact design. As Ixbt.com reports .

One of the device’s key features is its technical platform. The manufacturer offers buyers a choice of processors from the Intel Wildcat Lake family. Users can select the Core 3 304, Core 5 320, or Core 7 350 chip that best suits their needs. Experts note that although the Intel Wildcat Lake lineup does not stand out for exceptionally high performance, it is designed to deliver strong energy efficiency.

Specifications and Storage Options

As standard specifications continue to evolve in the modern laptop market, it is no surprise that the base version of this model comes with 8 GB of RAM. However, more expensive configurations are also available for users who need higher performance, with the option to increase RAM to 32 GB. All versions use a 512 GB SSD for storage.

The device’s design and display capabilities are also aligned with its budget positioning. The laptop features a 15.3-inch screen, so it cannot be considered a direct competitor to Apple’s MacBook Neo. The display supports a resolution of 1200p, but covers only 45% of the NTSC color space. This makes it better suited to text documents and web browsing than to professional design and color-critical work.

Battery and Convenience Features

The device deserves credit for its compactness and portability. Despite having a 15-inch display, the Dell 15 D15261 weighs only 1.54 kilograms. This is a very light figure for laptops in this category and makes it convenient for users who want to carry it with them at all times.

Nevertheless, there are some questions regarding its power supply. The laptop has a small 41 W/soat battery. Interestingly, the manufacturer itself has provided no official information about how long the device can operate on a single charge. Therefore, it would be unreasonable to expect any records in terms of battery life.

In terms of connectivity and interfaces, the device is equipped to meet modern standards. The laptop includes a modern Wi-Fi 6 module that provides a stable connection to wireless networks. The chassis also features a pair of USB-C 3.2 ports for connecting various external devices and quickly transferring data.