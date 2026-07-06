Azteca Drama: Jude Bellingham Halts Mexico's Historic Run

·60·Sport
Azteca Drama: Jude Bellingham Halts Mexico's Historic Run

In one of the most thrilling matches of the World Cup, England defeated Mexico 3-2, ending the hosts' historic tournament run. The clash at the Estadio Azteca will be remembered not just as a goal-fest, but as a true battle of willpower. Although Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez put on brilliant performances for Mexico, Jude Bellingham's brilliance decided the game. This is reported by Goal.com .

From the opening minutes, both teams played open football. The Mexicans attacked with immense pressure in front of their home fans. However, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham completely changed the flow of the game in just two minutes. He scored his third and fourth goals of the tournament in quick succession, leaving the Mexican defense in shock. According to GOAL, this brief lapse proved costly for "El Tri".

Goalkeeper battle and Jiménez's impact

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was a true hero in the first half. He managed to save two dangerous shots from Raúl Jiménez, who had scored six goals against him in the Premier League. Thanks to these saves, the English went into the break with a 2-1 lead. Nevertheless, the experienced striker Jiménez managed to convert a penalty late in the game to narrow the gap and bring intrigue back to the match.

Although this defeat is painful for the Mexican national team, the squad recorded their best results in history. During this World Cup, Mexico broke several national records: four wins in a single tournament, 12 points collected, 10 goals scored, and four clean sheets. Additionally, Roberto Alvarado became the best assistant in Mexican football history in a single tournament with three assists.

Tactical errors and the final whistle

Despite England being down to ten men in the final stages, Mexico lost focus during the sequence leading to the third goal. Anthony Gordon's quick movements caused major difficulties for the Mexican full-backs. The individual skill of the English players prevailed, especially in open spaces. While Mexico's pressing system worked well in the opponent's half, problems were evident in stopping counter-attacks.

The final result sent England to the next round, but the Mexican national team earned global recognition for their performance. This match at the "Azteca" will undoubtedly remain in the memory of football fans for a long time. Now England continues its path toward the title, while Mexico looks to the future with hope, bolstered by a refreshed squad and bright results.

FootballWorld CupEnglandReal MadridJude Bellingham
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