Haaland brings Brazil to its knees: "My life is scoring goals"

A major sensation was recorded in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. The Norway national team defeated Brazil 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The hero of the match was Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker scored twice, and his decisive goal in the 90th minute put an end to Brazil's World Cup journey.

Haaland makes history with a brace

Although Brazil applied heavy pressure throughout the match, Norway made effective use of their opportunities.

Erling Haaland found the back of the net twice. The second goal, scored in the 90th minute, secured a historic victory for the Scandinavians.

Final score — Norway 2-1 Brazil.

"My life is scoring goals"

After the match, Haaland once again clearly stated what his primary task is.

"Every time I reach a new peak. I always try to stay focused and do everything in my power. My life is scoring goals," said the striker.

According to him, in some situations, he doesn't even fully realize his actions — as soon as an opportunity arises, his instinct takes over.

"I don't always consciously realize what I'm doing, I'm just that kind of person. The most important thing is to stay focused. And when the chance comes, I know exactly what I need to do," Fabrizio Romano quoted Haaland as saying.

Brazil leaves the World Cup

Brazil was considered one of the tournament favorites. However, the 'pentacampeones' could not stop the Norwegian attack in crucial moments.

Haaland's late goal eliminated the Brazilians from the competition, marking one of the biggest sensations of the 2026 World Cup.

England awaits Norway

Norway will face the England national team in the quarterfinals. The English defeated Mexico 3-2 in the Round of 16.

Now, two powerful attacking lines led by Haaland and Harry Kane will clash for a semifinal spot. In short, it won't be an easy night for the goalkeepers.