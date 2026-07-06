Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will not leave Brazil

The Brazilian national team's run in the 2026 World Cup ended in the Round of 16. Despite this, head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that he would not resign and would continue working with the team.

The Italian specialist assessed the defeat against Norway not as the end, but as the beginning of a new phase.

“This defeat is not the end”

Ancelotti emphasized that the Brazil national team must learn from its mistakes and return stronger.

“We must continue to work, improve, and seek new ideas. I believe this defeat is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new stage,” the coach said.

These words demonstrated Ancelotti's intention to continue his long-term plans with the national team.

Brazil stopped in the Round of 16

The Brazilian national team faced Norway in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

The intense match ended in a 2-1 victory for the Scandinavians. Thus, the five-time world champions left the tournament much earlier than expected.

Norway advanced to the quarterfinals

With this victory, the Norway national team reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Now, the team led by Erling Haaland will face the winner of the Mexico vs. England match for a spot in the semifinals.

Is a new phase beginning for Brazil?

Exiting the World Cup clearly requires serious analysis and changes in Brazilian football. Instead of abandoning the team, Ancelotti intends to continue working with new ideas and a stronger squad.

Now the main question is: will he be able to rebuild Brazil before the next major tournament and regain the fans' trust?