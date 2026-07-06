Vinícius explains why Guimarães took the penalty

Brazil national team winger Vinícius Júnior commented on the missed penalty after the 1-2 defeat to Norway in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

The player stated that Bruno Guimarães taking the penalty was not a random decision—it was a choice determined by the coaching staff before the match.

The penalty taker was decided in advance

Vinícius emphasized that who steps up to the ball in a decisive moment is determined beforehand, not during the game.

“The penalty taker is decided before the game. The coach chose Bruno because he looked very good in training over the last few days,” said Vinícius.

Therefore, Guimarães stepping up to take the shot was a pre-agreed decision within the team.

“This should not affect his national team career”

Bruno Guimarães failed to score from the penalty spot, and this situation proved very costly for Brazil.

Nevertheless, Vinícius supported his teammate, stating that a single mistake should not affect his future in the national team.

“Unfortunately, he didn't score. But I hope this situation will not negatively affect Guimarães' career in the national team,” he said.

Vinícius said he did not shy away from responsibility

Some fans had asked why Vinícius did not take the penalty.

The player emphasized that he did not shy away from responsibility and always puts the team's interests first.

“I never shy away from responsibility and always act for the benefit of the team. Among those on the pitch today, Bruno was the best penalty taker,” Vinícius said in an interview with Brasil Football.

Brazil left the World Cup

The Brazil national team lost 1-2 to Norway and ended their participation in the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 16.

The missed penalty became one of the most discussed moments of the match. But according to Vinícius, this was a collective decision, and it is not right to blame just one player.