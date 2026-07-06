Marquinhos apologizes to the Brazilian people after the defeat

Brazil national team captain Marquinhos took responsibility for the team's performance after their unsuccessful run in the 2026 World Cup.

The 'Pentacampeões' were eliminated from the tournament much earlier than expected, losing 1-2 to Norway in the Round of 16.

“We must take responsibility”

Marquinhos stated that the team's captain and experienced players should be the first to answer for the defeat.

“We must take responsibility for this defeat. As captain, and along with the other experienced players, we need to shoulder the burden,” he said.

The defender emphasized that this approach allows younger players to start the next phase without pressure and with peace of mind.

Mistakes were made in decisive moments

Marquinhos acknowledged that while Brazil achieved certain positive results during the tournament, they failed to capitalize on opportunities at the most critical moments.

“We achieved a lot, but we couldn't act effectively in decisive moments and made mistakes,” the captain said.

He believes the team must now deeply analyze the causes of the defeat and draw the necessary conclusions.

“It is time to apologize to the Brazilian people”

Marquinhos apologized to the fans for the national team's early exit and urged them to continue their support.

“Now is the time to draw conclusions and apologize to the Brazilian people. I ask the fans to continue supporting us,” he said in an interview with Globo Esporte.

A promise for the next four years

The Brazil captain emphasized that the team will work to become stronger before the next World Cup.

“Over the next four years, the team will work to achieve even greater success and will try to prove itself at the next World Cup,” said Marquinhos.

For the first time since the 1990 World Cup, the Brazil national team failed to reach the quarterfinals. Now, the team faces the task of regaining the fans' trust and beginning a rebuild with a new generation.