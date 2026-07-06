McGregor vows to knock out Holloway

·30·Sport
McGregor vows to knock out Holloway

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor did not hide his confidence ahead of his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

The Irish fighter stated that he could knock out his American opponent in any situation, emphasizing that he would return to the octagon completely renewed.

“I am much more experienced”

McGregor believes that the experience he has gained in big fights gives him a serious advantage.

“I am much more experienced. You don't want to step into the octagon with me. I am dangerous in any situation,” he said.

The former champion said he would put his opponent in danger not only on his feet, but at any point in the fight.

The main plan is a knockout

McGregor openly stated that he does not want the fight against Holloway to go to a judges' decision.

“I can knock you out from any position, and that is exactly what I plan to do,” said the Irish fighter.

According to him, Holloway will not face the old McGregor in the octagon, but a much stronger and more experienced opponent.

“He will see a completely different fighter”

Conor sent another warning to his opponent before the fight.

“A completely different fighter will stand before Max Holloway. He will feel it fully,” said McGregor.

Thus, the psychological battle before UFC 329 has already begun. Now there is only one question: will McGregor's bold statements be confirmed in the octagon?

UFCConor McGregorMax HollowayMMAKnockout
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