Cristiano Ronaldo: "This is my last World Cup"

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo stated that the 2026 World Cup holds a special place in his career.

The 41-year-old footballer confirmed that this tournament will be his last World Cup and emphasized his desire to enjoy every moment of it to the fullest.

"You have to enjoy every moment"

For Ronaldo, the upcoming matches are not just ordinary knockout games. The Portugal captain wants to fully experience his final opportunity at the World Cup.

"You have to enjoy every moment. Yes, this will be my last World Cup. I want to get the maximum out of this tournament," AS quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Portugal cleared the Croatia hurdle

Under the guidance of Roberto Martínez, Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in the previous knockout round.

This victory secured the Portuguese a spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Next opponent is Spain

Portugal will face the Spain national team in the next stage.

The Iberian derby is crucial not only for a quarter-final spot but also for the continuation of Ronaldo's career in World Cups.

A legend who has participated in six World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the few footballers in World Cup history to have participated in six tournaments.

He shares this record with Lionel Messi and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Now, Ronaldo's main goal is to extend his final World Cup as long as possible. However, the obstacle ahead is very serious: Spain.