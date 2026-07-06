Tourist unable to walk rescued at 'Greater Chimgan'

A citizen hiking in the 'Greater Chimgan' mountains in the Bostanlyk district sustained an injury and was unable to walk independently. Rescuers from the Tashkent Regional Emergency Situations Department provided him with practical assistance.

At 16:35, the '112' service received a report that one of three citizens who had climbed the mountain had suffered a leg injury.

Rescuers immediately headed to the area and began search operations to locate the injured citizen.

First aid was provided to him, and he was brought down to a safe location.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the citizen's current condition is satisfactory.