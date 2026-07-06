Tourist unable to walk rescued at 'Greater Chimgan'

·21·Society
Tourist unable to walk rescued at 'Greater Chimgan'

A citizen hiking in the 'Greater Chimgan' mountains in the Bostanlyk district sustained an injury and was unable to walk independently. Rescuers from the Tashkent Regional Emergency Situations Department provided him with practical assistance.

At 16:35, the '112' service received a report that one of three citizens who had climbed the mountain had suffered a leg injury.

Rescuers immediately headed to the area and began search operations to locate the injured citizen.

First aid was provided to him, and he was brought down to a safe location.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the citizen's current condition is satisfactory.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Master's degree admissions have begun: applications are submitted onlineMaster's degree admissions have begun: applications are submitted onlineToday, 11:19Children's camp vouchers available with a 50% discountChildren's camp vouchers available with a 50% discountToday, 11:11Scientists detect hazardous substance in fish from the Syr DaryaScientists detect hazardous substance in fish from the Syr DaryaYesterday, 22:3819-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedroneYesterday, 20:39Microplastics Found in Fish from Chirchiq and Qoradaryo RiversMicroplastics Found in Fish from Chirchiq and Qoradaryo RiversYesterday, 16:04Drug-Laden Drone Stopped While Crossing the Amu DaryaDrug-Laden Drone Stopped While Crossing the Amu DaryaYesterday, 15:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)
People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone
Videos of the fire at O‘rikzor market spread on social networks (video)
Videos of the fire at O‘rikzor market spread on social networks (video)