Photo of prisoner in Israeli prison sparks controversy

·63·World
Photo of prisoner in Israeli prison sparks controversy

A photo of a man from Gaza lying face down on a bed with his hands, eyes, and body bound has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The Israeli army issued a statement regarding the highly controversial image, confirming its authenticity and announcing that an internal investigation has been launched.

The military stated that such treatment is inconsistent with the army's internal rules and values. However, they did not provide further details regarding the identity of the person in the photo, where they are being held, or the circumstances of the incident. It is reported that the photo was initially posted on Instagram with the Hebrew caption "Good morning," but the account was deleted shortly thereafter.

Later, Abu Nassar from Gaza identified the man in the photo as his son, Usama. According to him, he recognized his son by the scars and swelling on his body.

Family members stated that Usama was detained in March of this year near the "Yellow Line" during a truce between Israel and Hamas, along with his 1.5-year-old child. The young child was released the same day, but relatives claim there were burn-like marks on the child's legs.

A young child's face appearing to cry and bruised injuries on their legs.

The Israeli army rejected these allegations. In an official statement, it was noted that the injuries on the child's legs were likely not caused by cigarettes, but were the result of warning shots fired to stop Usama.

Photo of prisoner in Israeli prison sparks controversy
IsraelGazaHuman RightsMilitaryConflict
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