Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: An unexpected anti-record from the legend

For the living legend of the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo, the 2026 World Cup in North America was not just a farewell to the tournament, but one that will be remembered for one of the toughest statistical records of his career. The Portuguese national team's exit in the Round of 16 after a loss to Spain marked the end of the 41-year-old striker's final major international campaign. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Although Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score three goals during this tournament, his performance on the pitch is being heavily criticized by analysts. According to statistics provided by OptaJoe, Ronaldo became the only striker in the 2022 and 2026 World Cups to play over 500 minutes without successfully completing a single dribble against an opponent.

A striker without dribbling and a changed style

For Ronaldo, who was known in the first decade of his career as a winger who confused defenders with his rapid raids and feints, this statistic indicates that his playing style has completely changed. He now leaves creativity to his teammates and has become a pure finisher lurking inside the penalty area. However, it has become clear that he is falling behind his younger teammates in terms of the dynamics required of a striker in modern football.

During the tournament, Ronaldo managed to score two goals against the Uzbekistan national team and also converted a penalty in the match against Croatia. Nevertheless, the inability to beat an opponent in one-on-one situations during open play significantly reduced the sharpness of Portugal's attack. In the match against Spain at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, he played for 90 minutes and took three shots, but could not find a way past Unai Simon.

Painful farewell and future plans

After the 0-1 defeat to Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in tears. This scene reminded fans of his farewell to the tournament in Qatar four years ago. Furthermore, this defeat marked the eighth loss for Ronaldo in World Cup history, tying him with Mathew Leckie and Son Heung-min for an unwanted tournament anti-record.

In a post-match interview, Ronaldo said about his future: "I am very sad to be leaving the World Cup in this way. I gave my all, I did what I could. Yes, this was my last World Cup. Now I have time to consult with my family and reflect on everything. I don't want to make a hasty decision while emotional."

Thus, the journey of one of the greatest players in football history at the World Cups has come to an end. Although he has cemented his name with numerous records, the poor statistics in his final tournament cast a slight shadow over his legendary career. Now, the global football community is waiting for his final decision on whether he will continue his career at the club level or for the national team.