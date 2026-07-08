Video of the goals from the Argentina vs Egypt match that turned from 0:2 to 3:2

·109·Sport
Video of the goals from the Argentina vs Egypt match that turned from 0:2 to 3:2

The World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt took place. In a goal-filled encounter, the Argentines secured a 3:2 victory.

The Egyptians took the lead thanks to goals from Ibrahim and Ziko. In the 79th minute, Romero narrowed the deficit. Messi restored parity in the 83rd minute. In the 90+3rd minute, Enzo Fernández scored the winning goal for the Argentines.

Thus, Argentina advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to a super comeback.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16
Argentina – Egypt 3:2
Goals: Romero 79, Messi 83, Enzo Fernández 90+3 – Ibrahim 15, Ziko 67

ArgentinaEgyptWorld CupFootballComeback
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Peter Crouch compares himself to Salt Bae: Funny moment after England's victoryPeter Crouch compares himself to Salt Bae: Funny moment after England's victoryToday, 01:38Tom Brady Amazed by Lionel Messi and Argentina's Victory Over EgyptTom Brady Amazed by Lionel Messi and Argentina's Victory Over EgyptToday, 01:37Lionel Messi equals Diego Maradona's record in match against EgyptLionel Messi equals Diego Maradona's record in match against EgyptToday, 01:18Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: An unexpected anti-record from the legendCristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: An unexpected anti-record from the legendToday, 01:11Manchester United ready to spend 100 million euros for Aurelien TchouameniManchester United ready to spend 100 million euros for Aurelien TchouameniToday, 00:30Lionel Messi named Man of the Match against EgyptLionel Messi named Man of the Match against EgyptToday, 00:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan