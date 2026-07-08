Video of the goals from the Argentina vs Egypt match that turned from 0:2 to 3:2

The World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt took place. In a goal-filled encounter, the Argentines secured a 3:2 victory.

The Egyptians took the lead thanks to goals from Ibrahim and Ziko. In the 79th minute, Romero narrowed the deficit. Messi restored parity in the 83rd minute. In the 90+3rd minute, Enzo Fernández scored the winning goal for the Argentines.

Thus, Argentina advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to a super comeback.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Argentina – Egypt 3:2

Goals: Romero 79, Messi 83, Enzo Fernández 90+3 – Ibrahim 15, Ziko 67