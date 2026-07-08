Tom Brady Amazed by Lionel Messi and Argentina's Victory Over Egypt

·60·Sport
Tom Brady Amazed by Lionel Messi and Argentina's Victory Over Egypt

American football legend Tom Brady praised the Argentina national team's dramatic victory over Egypt. The NFL star admitted that the resilient win by the team led by Lionel Messi might even surpass his own historic achievements. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

In the round of 16 match held in Atlanta, the Argentina national team unexpectedly found themselves in a difficult situation against Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah. With little time left in the game, the South Americans were trailing 0-2. However, a comeback that began in the 79th minute stunned everyone.

After the first goal, Lionel Messi scored the equalizer. In the second minute of stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez netted the winner, sending Argentina to the quarterfinals. This sequence of events became an unforgettable moment for Tom Brady, who was watching the game at the stadium.

Historical comparison: 28-3 and a football miracle

Tom Brady compared this match to his famous result in Super Bowl LI. At that time, his New England Patriots team was trailing the Atlanta Falcons 3-28, only to secure a 34-28 victory in the end. Brady posted on social media: "Yeah, this result might even top 28-3."

Although there is a significant difference between American football and association football, Brady highly valued Argentina's mental resilience in the final minutes. The Egypt national team, led by Mohamed Salah, was very close to causing a sensation, but the Messi factor proved decisive once again.

Lionel Messi not only scored in this match but also managed to change the overall tempo of his team's play. Such hard-fought victories in World Cup qualifiers or major tournaments once again proved that the Argentina national team is one of the tournament favorites.

This victory drew the attention of not only fans but also other sports stars to the tournament taking place in North America. Argentina's resilient win served as a warning signal to other rivals. Now the team is preparing for the quarterfinals, and Messi continues to demonstrate his top form.

Lionel MessiArgentinaTom BradyFootballMohamed Salah
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