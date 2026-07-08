Lionel Messi equals Diego Maradona's record in match against Egypt

In the Round of 16 of the World Cup, the Argentina national team secured an incredible victory over Egypt. Trailing by two goals during the match, the defending champions ultimately triumphed 3-2 to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Lionel Messi, the main hero of this historic comeback, not only saved his team but also equaled a 40-year-old record set by the legendary Diego Maradona. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The match began with an unexpected scenario for Argentina. Goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico put the Egyptians ahead. According to OptaJoe, Argentina was trailing by two goals until the 78th minute. In the history of the World Cup, no team had ever managed to overcome a two-goal deficit so late in regulation time to win.

Skill at the Maradona level

Lionel Messi showcased his best qualities throughout the game. He not only scored but also demonstrated true leadership on the pitch. According to statistics, Messi equaled Diego Maradona's record in a single match by scoring a goal, completing more than 5 successful dribbles, and creating more than 5 dangerous chances in open play. Maradona last achieved this feat in the 1986 World Cup match against Belgium.

Although Messi missed a penalty against goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir early in the match, it did not break his resolve. In the 83rd minute, he scored the equalizer. Before that, Cristian Romero had narrowed the deficit, and in stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez headed in the winning goal.

Close to Gerd Muller's result

Currently, Lionel Messi has brought his goal tally in the 2026 World Cup to 8. He is approaching another historic milestone. The last time such productivity was recorded in the first five games of the tournament was in 1970 by Germany's Gerd Muller (10 goals). According to Goal.com, the 37-year-old forward has adapted his playing style to perform excellently as both a playmaker and a central striker.

The Argentina national team gained a major psychological advantage after this victory. It is clear that the captain's high form ahead of the quarter-finals poses a serious threat to their opponents. In the tournament held in North America, the "Albiceleste" continues its intense march to defend their title.