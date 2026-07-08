Peter Crouch compares himself to Salt Bae: Funny moment after England's victory

Former England striker Peter Crouch humorously commented on a situation that arose after a thrilling World Cup match against Mexico. He likened his emotional embrace with team captain Harry Kane to the inappropriate actions of the famous chef Salt Bae during the 2022 tournament. This was reported by Goal.com. reports .

In the round of 16 match held at the Estadio Azteca, England won 3-2. After the game, Peter Crouch showed his immense joy by hugging Harry Kane for a long time on the sidelines. These moments quickly spread on social media, sparking much discussion.

According to Goal.com, Crouch admitted on his Prime Video podcast that he felt a bit embarrassed by the situation. He expressed regret for acting as if he were part of the team and for showing excessive emotion in front of thousands of cameras.

"The new Salt Bae" and unexpected passions

"Harry came over to me and hugged me tightly. We were dancing, and I was telling him how much I loved him. Then I looked around and saw thousands of photographers capturing us," recalls Peter Crouch. He compared this situation to the actions of Salt Bae (Nusret Gökçe), who intruded on Lionel Messi and the Argentina team's celebration after the Qatar 2022 final.

Crouch jokingly added: "At that moment, I realized I had become the new Salt Bae. I was one step away from putting on a kit and pretending to be part of the team." The former footballer did not hide that he felt like a "full kit wanker" (someone who acts like a team member when they are not).

This England victory was not easily achieved. Thomas Tuchel's team was forced to defend for a long time after Jarell Quansah was sent off. The post-match excitement was so high that even Anthony Gordon invited the former striker to sing along.

"Anthony Gordon asked me to sing 'Wonderwall' with him. I was almost ready to agree, but I stopped myself. It was the boys' hard work, and I didn't want to look like an outsider trying to share in their success," says Crouch.

Nevertheless, Peter Crouch emphasized that he is proud of the sincere hug with Harry Kane and that the national team's success moved him deeply. Such emotions are not foreign to football fans, as every victory in major tournaments unites former and current stars.