Why Victor Osimhen cannot play for Barcelona revealed

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Why Victor Osimhen cannot play for Barcelona revealed

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, is attracting interest from Europe's top clubs. However, rumors regarding his potential move to Spanish club Barcelona are being questioned by experts. Although the striker is showing high efficiency, it is noted that his playing style does not fit the philosophy of the Catalan club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Osimhen has scored 22 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions for Galatasaray this season, contributing significantly to the team's Super Lig title win. His phenomenal results have sparked interest from giants such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Chelsea. However, the Barcelona option may be closed for the player.

Lack of technical skills

Former Fenerbahçe striker Serdar Dursun explained in an interview with Goal.com why it would be difficult for Osimhen to adapt to the Barcelona system. In his opinion, although the Nigerian forward has a strong goal-scoring instinct, his technique is not at the level required by the Catalan club.

"I don't think Osimhen can play for a team at Barcelona's level. He is a talented player, but he lacks pure technique," Dursun noted. Barcelona traditionally prefers players who rely on ball control and complex passing. Osimhen, on the other hand, is seen as a striker who relies more on physical strength and speed.

Against the backdrop of these analyses, reports are circulating that the Barcelona management has turned its attention to other candidates. In particular, the Catalans are considering Manchester City's Julian Alvarez instead of Osimhen. The Argentine striker's versatile play and adaptability to team football make him a priority target for Barcelona.

As Osimhen's loan at Galatasaray comes to an end, his future remains uncertain. If doubts about his technical skills make other top clubs hesitate, it is highly likely that the striker will choose Premier League teams that are more suited to his playing style. For now, Victor Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, but the doors of Camp Nou may be closed to him.

Victor OsimhenBarcelonaGalatasarayTransfersFootball
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