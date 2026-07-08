Manchester United ready to spend 100 million euros for Aurelien Tchouameni

After recent failures in the transfer market, England's Manchester United has shifted its focus to Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The INEOS management, aiming for a major squad overhaul, has indicated a willingness to spend over 100 million euros for the star player. This is reported by Goal.com .

The club had previously negotiated for the transfer of Matheus Fernandes but lost the player to Tottenham due to disagreements over bonuses. The loss of other targets like Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson has forced the "Red Devils" to take more decisive action. Now, the team wants to reinforce its primary problem area, the defensive midfield, with a world-class performer.

A worthy successor to Casemiro

According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Aurelien Tchouameni is seen as the ideal profile for Manchester United. Club officials consider him the most suitable replacement for the aging Casemiro. The player's high mentality and vision are expected to play a crucial role in interim manager Michael Carrick's system.

The Athletic reports that if the Real Madrid hierarchy signals a willingness to sell the Frenchman, the English club will immediately submit a formal offer. It is suggested that the Spanish giants must sell some high-value assets to fund new arrivals, which could create a favorable opportunity for Manchester United.

However, there are several serious obstacles to this transfer. Fabrizio Romano noted on his YouTube channel that the main issue concerns the player's salary. Aurelien Tchouameni currently earns a very high wage in Madrid, and Manchester United representatives have contacted his entourage to explain that financial demands must be slightly reconsidered for a move to England.

Nevertheless, strengthening the center of the pitch remains a priority under the INEOS project. If a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni does not materialize, the club may also consider Alex Scott. However, it is the Frenchman who is viewed as the key figure to define the team's future style of play.