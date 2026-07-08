2026 World Cup: Switzerland defeats Colombia on penalties

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2026 World Cup: Switzerland defeats Colombia on penalties

In the final match of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, the national teams of Switzerland and Colombia failed to score during 120 minutes of play.

The winner was decided in a penalty shootout. Switzerland triumphed 4-3 and will face Argentina in the quarterfinals.

No goals in 120 minutes

The regulation time was a tightly contested affair. Although both teams created dangerous chances, the score remained level.

Players were unable to score during the two periods of extra time. Consequently, the quarterfinal spot was decided by a penalty shootout.

Switzerland prevails on penalties

The Swiss players showed composure during the penalty shootout.

Ultimately, they won 4-3 and advanced to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. Colombia exits the tournament after a hard-fought match.

Next opponent: Argentina

Switzerland will face defending champions Argentina for a spot in the semifinals.

Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16. A tense battle is expected between the two teams in the next stage of the tournament.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Switzerland — Colombia 0:0

Penalty shootout: 4:3

Switzerland: Kobel, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez (Muheim, 71), Zakaria (Widmer, 87), Freuler (Amdouni, 103), Xhaka, Jashari (Sow, 46), Rieder, Embolo (Itten, 87), Ndoye (Vargas, 90+2).

Colombia: Vargas, Munoz, Lucumi (Mina, 119), Puerta, Mojica, Sanchez, Rodriguez (Quintero, 66), Arias, Lerma (Rios, 82), Diaz, Suarez (S. Hernandez, 82).

Yellow cards: Xhaka, 51; Zakaria, 59; Muheim, 105 — Suarez, 60; Sanchez, 95.

Switzerland now prepares for one of the toughest tests in the tournament: a match against Argentina.

SwitzerlandColombiaArgentina2026 World CupEgypt
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