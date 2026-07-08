Enzo Fernández: "I have been dreaming of this goal for three years"

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Enzo Fernández: "I have been dreaming of this goal for three years"

Argentina national team midfielder Enzo Fernández expressed his emotions after scoring the decisive goal against Egypt in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

The player stated that he had been dreaming of such a moment for nearly three years, ever since the World Cup in Qatar.

"This is a great honor for me"

Enzo Fernández scored the winning goal for Argentina in the final minutes of the match. The midfielder emphasized that this moment holds a special place in his career.

"Honestly, I have been dreaming of this goal for nearly three years, since the World Cup in Qatar. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to experience such moments. It is a great honor for me," said Fernández.

Enzo expressed gratitude to his teammates

Despite finding themselves in a difficult situation against Egypt, Argentina fought until the end and completed a super comeback.

Fernández believes this result was achieved thanks to the team's unity and strong character.

"We have a great team that never gives up and continues to fight despite difficulties and challenges."

"We are always together"

The Argentine player noted that the support of his teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans played a crucial role in the victory.

"I am grateful to my teammates, the coaching staff, everyone supporting us here, and all our compatriots in Argentina. This is another important step forward," he said in an interview with the official FIFA website.

The victory sent Argentina to the quarter-finals

Enzo Fernández's last-minute goal secured a hard-fought victory for Argentina over Egypt and a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Now the reigning champions face an even tougher test, but according to Enzo, this team is ready to fight until the end in any situation.

Enzo FernándezArgentinaWorld Cup 2026FootballFIFA
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