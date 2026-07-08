2026 World Cup: All quarter-final matchups confirmed

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2026 World Cup: All quarter-final matchups confirmed

The Round of 16 matches at the World Cup have concluded, and all teams advancing to the quarter-finals have been determined.

A series of intense clashes await fans in the next stage. In particular, the Spain vs. Belgium and Norway vs. England matches are generating significant interest.

France to face Morocco

The quarter-final stage will open with a match between the national teams of France and Morocco.

The match will kick off on the night of July 9 to July 10 at 01:00 Tashkent time.

Norway's next opponent is England

Norway will take on England in the quarter-finals.

The match between the two teams is scheduled for the night of July 10 to July 11 at 00:00. A tense and uncompromising game is expected from this pairing.

Spain and Belgium to clash in the headline match

In one of the most notable quarter-final matches, the national teams of Spain and Belgium will fight for a spot in the semi-finals.

The match starts on the night of July 11 to July 12 at 02:00 Tashkent time.

Argentina against Switzerland

Defending champions Argentina will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

While Argentina defeated Egypt in the Round of 16 with a super comeback, Switzerland beat Colombia in a penalty shootout.

The match will begin on the morning of July 12 at 06:00.

Quarter-final match schedule

  • France — Morocco — July 10, 01:00;

  • Norway — England — July 11, 00:00;

  • Spain — Belgium — July 12, 02:00;

  • Argentina — Switzerland — July 12, 06:00.

Only eight teams remain in the race for the World Cup title. Each match will decide the fate of a semi-final spot.

World CupFootballQuarter-FinalsFIFASoccer
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