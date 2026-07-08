Alvaro Arbeloa appointed as Fulham head coach

Fulham have officially announced the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as the team's head coach.

The 43-year-old Spanish tactician has signed a three-year contract with the London club, running until the summer of 2029.

Fulham officially confirm appointment

In an official statement, the club expressed their pleasure in welcoming Arbeloa to his new role.

"The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach of Fulham," the statement read.

Contract runs until 2029

Arbeloa has reached a three-year agreement with Fulham. The contract is valid until the summer of 2029.

The club's management plans to build a long-term project with the new coach, as evidenced by the length of the contract.

Coaching career began within the Real Madrid system

After concluding his playing career, Alvaro Arbeloa began his coaching path in the youth teams of Real Madrid.

The club's announcement noted that he progressed to the Madrid team's senior setup last season.

Fulham begins a new chapter

The London club finished the 2025/2026 Premier League season in 11th place.

Arbeloa is now tasked with improving the team's results and leading Fulham to compete for higher positions.