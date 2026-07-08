Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight

·27·Uzbekistan
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight

An earthquake was recorded at midnight in the Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic. The epicenter of the tremor was located in the Jalal-Abad area, approximately 291 kilometers southeast of Tashkent. This was reported by the relevant seismological service.

According to the data, the earthquake occurred on July 8, 2026, at 00:54:41. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.19 N and 72.69 E.

The tremors were also felt in the Fergana Valley regions of Uzbekistan. Specifically, in the Pakhtaabad district, the intensity of the earthquake was 2–3 points, with a distance of 33 kilometers from the epicenter.

Additionally, the earthquake was felt with an intensity of 2 points in the Izboskan district (48 km), Andijan district (49 km), Kurgantepa district (50 km), Khanabad city (50 km), Jalaquduq district (51 km), Uchkurgan district (51 km), and Andijan city (54 km).

According to additional seismological data, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.9, and the depth of its focus was 5 kilometers.

Kyrgyz RepublicJalal-AbadTashkentFergana ValleyUzbekistan
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