Lionel Messi: "Argentina never gives up"

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi shared his thoughts after a dramatic victory over Egypt in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Despite trailing 0-2, the defending champions turned the match around to win 3-2. Messi highlighted his team's willpower and their fight until the end.

"It was a very tough match"

The match against Egypt proved to be even more difficult than expected for Argentina. The team faced serious challenges throughout the game.

"We are very happy to have reached the next round. It was a very tough match. We suffered again, but that is the World Cup — there are no easy games here," said Messi.

Messi acknowledged the team's character

Argentina managed to come back from a two-goal deficit.

According to Messi, this result once again demonstrated that the team never gives up and fights until the final minutes.

"Our team never gives up and always fights until the end. The performance shown by the Argentina national team is truly incredible," he added.

A super comeback sends Argentina to the quarterfinals

Egypt was leading 2-0 in the match. However, the Argentines scored three goals in the final part of the game to snatch the victory.

Thus, Lionel Scaloni's side secured their spot in the quarterfinals.

Messi scored his 8th goal of the tournament

Messi scored his eighth goal of the 2026 World Cup in the match against Egypt.

The 39-year-old captain not only led his team to the next round but also proved once again that he remains one of the tournament's leading players.