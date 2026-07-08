Deschamps is not worried about the Argentine referee in the match against Morocco

·1·Sport
Deschamps is not worried about the Argentine referee in the match against Morocco

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps has commented on the appointment of an Argentine referee for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match against Morocco.

The France vs. Morocco match will take place on Thursday, July 9. The match will be officiated by Argentine referee Facundo Tello.

Referee appointment raises questions

The appointment of an Argentine referee for the quarterfinal match has sparked some debate.

In particular, discussions regarding officiating had intensified following the recent round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt.

Deschamps: "It doesn't worry me"

The French head coach openly stated that he is not concerned about this appointment.

"No, there are no questions. You might have questions, but it doesn't worry me," said Deschamps.

Reference to Letexier's performance

Deschamps also mentioned François Letexier and his crew, who officiated the Argentina vs. Egypt match.

"I hope the referee performs as well as Letexier and his crew did in the recent match," he emphasized.

"Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee"

The French coach stated that the team should focus on Morocco, not the referee.

"Our opponent is Morocco, not the referee. On the contrary, he is here to apply the rules of the game as accurately as possible," said Deschamps.

The quarterfinal match between France and Morocco will be a major test for a spot in the semifinals. Deschamps insists that everything in this game should be decided by the football played on the pitch.

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