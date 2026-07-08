France national team captain Kylian Mbappe has been at the center of racist insults directed by a Paraguayan politician. Despite this, head coach Didier Deschamps stated that his star player is in a good mental state and fully prepared for upcoming crucial matches. This controversial situation arose following the match between France and Paraguay. This is reported by Goal.com .

The events unfolded after France's 1-0 victory over Paraguay. The penalty scored by Mbappe in that game proved to be the only goal. According to Goal.com, after the match, Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla posted extremely harsh and insulting comments on social media targeting the player's background and intellect.

In her statement, the politician called Mbappe a "colonized Cameroonian trying to be French" and insulted him as a "creature" who does not even know how to write. She also called on Paraguayan players to use physical force against Mbappe after the game. Such statements were strongly condemned by the global football community and the French Football Federation.

Mbappe's reaction and courageous response

The Real Madrid forward did not remain silent in the face of such baseness. Kylian Mbappe gave a courageous response to the senator on his social media page. "Ms. Celeste Amarilla, you are a woman worthy of hatred and unworthy of the position you hold. You do not represent the people of Paraguay, who fought with all their strength and honor during the competition," the player wrote.

In his statement, Mbappe emphasized that the politician's actions also undermined the hard work of the Paraguayan national team on the pitch. In his view, due to the senator's irresponsibility and blatant racism, the whole world is discussing a woman who has created a negative image of her country, rather than the historic achievements of the Paraguayan players.

Didier Deschamps, speaking about Mbappe's condition at a press conference, noted the captain's strong will. "Kylian is in a very good mental state. He is ready for tomorrow's game. Such distractions outside the pitch have not affected our camp or our captain's preparation," said the coach.

Currently, Kylian Mbappe is tied for second place in the top scorers' race with 7 goals, alongside Erling Haaland. The list is led by Lionel Messi with 8 goals. The French forward's main goal is to lead his team to the next championship and respond to all criticism with his results on the pitch.

This situation involving Mbappe is also in the spotlight for football fans in Uzbekistan, as he is one of the biggest stars of modern football. At a time when the fight against racism is ongoing globally, Mbappe's composure and determination in this situation have earned widespread praise.