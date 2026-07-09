How Abdukodir Khusanov's move to Lens came about

·0·Sport
How Abdukodir Khusanov's move to Lens came about

Gayrat Khasbiullin, the agent for Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov, has spoken about the process behind the player's 2023 transfer to the French club Lens.

He noted that he and Khusanov flew from Tashkent to Istanbul in economy class. From there, they traveled to France, where the player's career at Lens was set to begin.

"I asked Qodir: 'Do you realize you're flying to a top-5 league?' He replied: 'To be honest, I thought they would sell me to Russia.' I told him that everything had turned out exactly as he wanted," the agent recalled.

According to Khasbiullin, during their very first conversation, he asked Khusanov where he wanted to play. The player's answer was brief: in Europe.

At that time, there was also serious interest from Russian clubs. They offered significant sums of money. Some people around him even advised him, saying, "Play for Sochi for two years, and then you can go wherever you want."

The agent stated that such a path often does not guarantee a player's move to Europe. For this reason, the European option was crucial for Khusanov.

Lens spotted Khusanov in May 2023 during the FIFA U-20 World Cup. The club's scout had come to the tournament to watch the Argentine national team's central defender.

Argentina's opening match was against Uzbekistan. In that game, Abdukodir Khusanov caught the scout's attention.

The scout called the Lens head scout and asked to stay for Uzbekistan's second match as well. The reason was that he had been impressed by the young Uzbek defender.

After the second match, the scout prepared a report and video highlights of both games and sent them to the Lens head coach. After watching Khusanov's performance, the coach asked the club to sign him.

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