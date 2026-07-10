Spain's successful run at the 2026 World Cup has once again drawn attention to young talents. While much of the focus has been on Lamine Yamal, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí is delivering a more consistent and impactful performance at the North American tournament than his peer. Now 19, the defender is seen as a top candidate for the tournament's best young player, not just for his team but for the entire competition, reports Goal.com reports .

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick makes no secret of his admiration for the young defender's maturity on the pitch. The German tactician believes Cubarsí defends with remarkable composure and reliability for his age. The coach views him alongside the team's other star, Lamine Yamal, and emphasizes that the club is fortunate to possess such talent. According to Goal.com, Cubarsí is currently recognized as one of the most gifted teenagers in world football.

Defensive Solidity and Consistency

Spain reached the World Cup quarter-finals without conceding a single goal, a feat to which Pau Cubarsí has contributed significantly. While Lamine Yamal has faced injury concerns during the tournament, Cubarsí has stood out in every match with his coolness and high-level play. His vision and passing ability serve as a vital foundation for Spain's attacking transitions.

Interestingly, Luis de la Fuente did not include him in the Euro 2024 squad. At the time, the coach explained the decision not by the player's age, but by the presence of more experienced center-backs. However, time has proven that Cubarsí has surpassed not only his peers but many experienced colleagues in terms of quality. It is now difficult to imagine the Spanish defense without him.

Teamwork and Star-Studded Lineup

Spain's success in North America is not solely dependent on one player. Mikel Oyarzabal is applying pressure in the final third, while Rodri remains peerless in breaking up opposition attacks in midfield. Additionally, Marc Cucurella, who recently joined Real Madrid for 60 million euros, and the reliable Unai Simón in goal are making worthy contributions to the team's clean sheet streak.

Nevertheless, Pau Cubarsí's performance is being singled out by experts. His partnership with 32-year-old Aymeric Laporte and his understanding with full-backs like Pedro Porro have made Spain's defense the strongest unit in the tournament. If Spain wins the trophy, it will undoubtedly be the biggest turning point in Cubarsí's career.