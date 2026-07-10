Harry Kane at the Peak of His Career: Secrets of the English Striker's Success

England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is showcasing the best form of his career in the 2025-26 season. The prolific scorer, who is also delivering high-level performances in the World Cup, has put past criticisms behind him to show his true strength. Former footballer Danny Murphy explained in an interview with GOAL why Kane has reached his peak right now. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to experts, two main factors have contributed to the 32-year-old striker's remarkable results. First, Harry Kane has been almost entirely injury-free this season. While he often played through minor injuries or appeared physically exhausted in previous major tournaments, this time he arrived in his best physical condition.

The Bayern factor and physical condition

The second important factor is his playing style at Bayern Munich. Danny Murphy notes that because the German giants dominate many matches, Kane does not have to expend as much physical energy as he did at Tottenham. This allows him to conserve his energy to score goals in the most crucial situations.

According to statistics, Harry Kane has managed to score 146 goals in 147 matches for Bayern Munich. Last season alone, he found the back of the net 61 times. Two Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena have begun to fill the void in his trophy cabinet.

Kane continues to break records at the international level as well. He has now played 119 matches, closing in on the legendary Peter Shilton's record. As England's all-time top scorer with 85 goals, the striker has already scored 6 goals in the 2026 World Cup.

Ballon d'Or and historical opportunity

The England national team will face Norway in the quarter-finals on Saturday. If the team led by Kane wins the tournament in North America, he will not only become a national team legend but is also expected to be a top contender for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Experts assess Harry Kane's current state as follows:

High level of physical preparation;

Absence of injuries;

Correct tactical approach at the club level;

Mental composure and experience.

Thus, at 32, Harry Kane is proving that he is not only the most dangerous striker in England but in world football. His main goal now is to win the world crown with the national team.