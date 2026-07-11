Thierry Henry makes a surprise visit to the France national team dressing room

·6·Sport
Thierry Henry makes a surprise visit to the France national team dressing room

French football legend Thierry Henry visited the "Les Bleus" dressing room to congratulate the players following their convincing 2-0 victory over Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals. The 1998 World Cup winner shared a warm moment with team captain Kylian Mbappé and expressed his admiration for the performance of Didier Deschamps' side, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

Henry, who currently works as a pundit for American television, entered the team's inner sanctum after the match at the Boston stadium. He was warmly welcomed by stars such as Ousmane Dembélé, Malo Gusto, and Lucas Hernandez. Henry did not limit himself to congratulations but also shared his professional analysis regarding the team's tactical development.

Superiority in defense and off-the-ball movement

While the third-highest scorer in France's history has always praised the team's ball possession skills, this time he focused on a different aspect. According to Henry, the team's aggressive pressing after losing the ball and "suffocating" the opponent in their own half is the key factor in their success.

"To be honest, guys, I don't even know what to say to you. You are as brilliant as ever on the ball. But what amazes me most is the team's ability to win the ball back. Keeping the opponent in their own half and not letting them breathe is true mastery," Henry emphasized in an interview with the team's media service.

The former striker also praised the atmosphere in the stadium and the support of the fans. In his opinion, such passion gives players extra strength on the pitch. However, Henry urged the team not to get complacent, reminding them that the main goal is still ahead.

The semi-final is not the finish line

"We are only in the semi-finals for now. It's a beautiful result, don't get me wrong, but we want to go all the way. The goal is to bring the trophy back to Paris," the legendary striker added. His words will undoubtedly inspire the players ahead of the decisive matches.

During the visit, Henry also spoke with his Paris 2024 Olympic charge Manu Koné and swapped jerseys with Michael Olise. This visit, accompanied by André-Pierre Gignac, once again demonstrated the internal unity of the French national team and the strong bond between generations. According to Ixbt.com, such motivational meetings have a positive impact on the team's morale.

ФранцияКилиан МбаппеТьерри АнриЖаҳон ЧемпионатиФутбол
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