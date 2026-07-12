Haaland on Norway: “Now is the time to show ourselves”

Although the Norway national team concluded its participation in the 2026 World Cup, for Erling Haaland, this tournament was not just a simple chapter, but a sign of a new era. The striker spoke openly about his team's performance, the victory against Brazil, and the future of Norwegian football after a tough match against England.

“This was my long-term goal”

For Erling Haaland, representing Norway at the World Cup has been one of his main dreams for many years. According to him, the 2026 World Cup gave the Norwegian national team the opportunity to step onto the big stage.

“This was my long-term goal. I think that after this tournament, we were able to introduce Norway to the football world,” said Haaland.

Haaland emphasized that the most important task now is not just to play well once, but to maintain that level consistently.

Victory against Brazil — a new source of confidence

One of the brightest moments for Norway in the tournament was the match against Brazil. Haaland assessed this victory as important evidence of the team's potential.

In his opinion, Norway proved that it can not only compete against one of the strongest national teams in the world but is also capable of winning.

Defeat to England, but not a defeated mood

Norway lost to England in the next round. However, Haaland does not see this result only as a defeat.

He said that Norway forced England to fight hard and the game could have ended differently.

“In the end, we lost to England, but we forced them to fight hard. Maybe everything could have ended differently,” he said.

These words show that the team's spirit has not dropped; on the contrary, confidence in the future has strengthened.

“We have a great generation forming”

Haaland looks to the future of the Norwegian national team with great hope. He believes that upcoming World Cups and European Championships will be an opportunity for this generation to fully express itself.

“World Cups and European Championships are still ahead of us. I think now is the time to really show ourselves. We have a great generation forming,” said Haaland.

Norway may have left the 2026 World Cup without a major trophy. But from Haaland's words, it is clear that for this team, the story is just beginning.

Do you think Norway can really become a strong contender in the next major tournaments?