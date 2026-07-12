Even emojis have changed: 41 terms now have new names

·30·Society
Even emojis have changed: 41 terms now have new names

A list of new terms to be used in official Uzbek correspondence has been announced. This time, it is not just about scientific or technical words — Uzbek alternatives have also been provided for words frequently used in daily life, such as "emoji," "brand," "deadline," and "sale."

41 terms to be introduced into official use

The Terminology Commission under the Cabinet of Ministers has published a list of new words and terms formed based on the rules and standards of the Uzbek language.

It is noted that the commission regularly analyzes terms related to various fields of science and activity, developing alternatives that align with national language standards.

This process is aimed at ensuring the uniform use of terms in official documents, state organizations, and administrative procedures.

"Emoji" — "hisbelgi", "sale" — "arzonsotuv"

The new list provides Uzbek alternatives for a total of 41 foreign loanwords. Among them are terms related to social media, trade, tourism, art, technology, and daily life.

For example:

Previous term

Uzbek alternative

Emoji

hisbelgi

Hashtag

kalitso‘z

Sale

arzonsotuv

Brand

xosnom

Deadline

so‘ngmuddat

Webinar

vebyig‘in

Freelancer

erkin ishchi

Hostel

qo‘noquy

Bracket

tishsim

Sensor

sezgich

In particular, variants like "emoji — hisbelgi," "sale — arzonsotuv," and "deadline — so‘ngmuddat" may spark widespread discussion, as these words are encountered not only in official documents but also in casual conversation.

Why is this important?

According to the Terminology Commission, such changes serve to expand the capabilities of the Uzbek language in scientific and official styles.

"This process serves to expand the capabilities of the Uzbek language in scientific and official styles, nationalize the terminological system, ensure the use of terms based on a unified standard, and further strengthen the prestige of the state language," the report says.

In other words, the goal is not just to replace foreign words, but to create a unified and understandable terminological system in the state language.

Will the new words become popular quickly?

The main question here is: how quickly will people get used to saying "xosnom" instead of "brand," "qo‘noquy" instead of "hostel," or "hisbelgi" instead of "emoji"?

It is natural for any new term in a language to sound strange at first. However, once their use becomes consistent in official documents, media, education, and state organizations, some words may gradually become habitual.

The discussion is just beginning

The list of new terms is being evaluated as another step toward enriching the Uzbek language based on national standards. However, only time will tell which of these words will quickly integrate into the people's language and which will remain only in official circles.

Which new term do you consider appropriate: "hisbelgi," "arzonsotuv," "so‘ngmuddat," or "qo‘noquy"?

ЎзбекистонВазирлар МаҳкамасиТерминология комиссияси
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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