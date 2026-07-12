A major initiative from Tashkent: a new alliance for Islamic heritage

·15·Uzbekistan
A major initiative from Tashkent: a new alliance for Islamic heritage

The 1st International Forum on Islamic Civilization held in Tashkent concluded with an important international initiative. Forum participants unanimously supported the idea of establishing the World Alliance of Islamic Civilization based at the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan.

Over 40 countries and nearly 300 participants

It is reported that nearly 300 foreign participants from more than 40 countries attended the forum held in Tashkent.

At the end of the event, a declaration covering 10 key initiatives was adopted. Within the framework of this document, the initiative to establish the World Alliance of Islamic Civilization was also approved.

This initiative is expected to further enhance Uzbekistan's role in the international arena in the fields of Islamic civilization, science, culture, and spiritual heritage.

What will the Alliance bring together?

The new alliance will not be a project limited to a single center or country. It is planned to unite scientific, cultural, and educational institutions from various countries around it.

The following organizations are expected to be involved in the Alliance:

Field

Institutions covered

Science

academies of sciences, research institutes

Education

higher education and scientific institutions

Culture

museums, libraries, archives

Heritage

centers for Islamic manuscripts

International cooperation

specialized international organizations

This format will allow for the coordination of knowledge, manuscripts, historical sources, and scientific experiences related to Islamic civilization in one place.

The main goal — to preserve and showcase heritage to the world

It is stated that the main goal of the alliance is to develop long-term international cooperation.

Also, the implementation of joint scientific, educational, cultural, museum, and digital projects has been set as one of the priority tasks.

The Alliance will unite efforts aimed at the scientific study, preservation, popularization, and broad presentation of the role of Islamic civilization in world cultural and intellectual heritage.

In other words, it is not just about remembering history. Through this initiative, the goal is to showcase the creative potential of Islamic civilization in the fields of science, culture, education, and enlightenment in a modern format.

Tashkent could become a new scientific and cultural hub

The establishment of such an international alliance based at the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan could strengthen Tashkent's importance as a space for scientific and cultural dialogue.

In particular, the integration of museums, archives, manuscript centers, and research institutes into a single network will create a foundation for future scientific discoveries, digital archives, and international exhibitions.

If this initiative yields practical results, Uzbekistan could become one of the key centers for studying and promoting the heritage of Islamic civilization to the world.

The important question begins now

The idea of the World Alliance of Islamic Civilization was unanimously supported by the forum participants. Now the main issue is how this initiative will be supplemented with practical projects, scientific cooperation, and international programs.

Do you think Uzbekistan can reach a new level in promoting the heritage of Islamic civilization to the world through this initiative?

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