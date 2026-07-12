Timex introduces new titanium case watch for professional divers

·0·Technology
Timex introduces new titanium case watch for professional divers

The famous US company Timex has significantly expanded its Deepwater series by unveiling the new Meridian 300 Titanium HEV Automatic model. This mechanical watch differs fundamentally from the brand's typical quartz models and is considered a high-tech piece of equipment designed for professional divers. The novelty stands out not only for its durability but also for its water resistance up to a depth of 300 meters. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The watch case is made of a lightweight and ultra-durable titanium alloy widely used in aviation and heavy industry. The case diameter is 44 mm, and the thickness is 15 mm. Timex engineers have equipped the device with all the necessary elements for operation in extreme conditions: it features a unidirectional rotating ceramic bezel and a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating.

Deep-sea operational capabilities

The main feature of the model is the automatic Helium Escape Valve (HEV) located at the 10 o'clock position. According to ixbt.com, such a system is only used in professional diving watches. When working with gas mixtures in special chambers, helium can enter the watch case. During decompression, this valve serves to safely release the accumulated gas and prevents damage to the watch.

Inside the watch, a Japanese Miyota 8215 automatic movement with 21 jewels is installed. This movement is well-known in the watchmaking world for its reliability and longevity. Timex offers users two versions of this model.

  • The first version features a black dial with luminescent markers.
  • The second version is equipped with a green dial fully coated with Japanese Nemoto LumiNova SG2200 phosphor, which ensures maximum visibility in the dark.
Both models are complemented by 20 mm wide black straps made of HNBR material. This special rubber is distinguished by its resistance to ultraviolet rays, high temperatures, and various chemicals. A quick-release system for the strap is also provided.

Pre-orders for the Timex Deepwater Meridian 300 Titanium HEV Automatic model have started in the US. The price of this professional-grade watch is set at $1000. Although this price is higher than the brand's typical models, it is considered competitive for features like a titanium case and a helium valve.

ТимехДеэпватерСмартфонТехнологияАксессуар
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