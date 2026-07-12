Neymar spotted in a wheelchair at Orlando park: Is the Brazilian legend exhausted?

·38·Sport
Neymar spotted in a wheelchair at Orlando park: Is the Brazilian legend exhausted?

Neymar, the all-time top scorer for the Brazil national team, has made a surprise appearance following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign. The 34-year-old star, currently vacationing at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, USA, sparked discussion after being seen using a mobility scooter (wheelchair). This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Neymar was seen wearing sunglasses and a hat while vacationing with his family, but his decision to avoid walking raised questions among fans. Witnesses suggest the footballer may have chosen the vehicle to avoid physical fatigue while covering long distances across the park or to protect an injury sustained during the tournament.

Post-World Cup depression

The Brazil national team exited the 2026 World Cup early after a shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. Although Neymar scored a penalty in the tenth minute of stoppage time, it was not enough to save the "Seleção" from defeat. This painful loss stunned the entire football world.

After the match, an emotional Neymar announced his retirement from international football. He played a total of 130 matches for Brazil, scoring 80 goals and surpassing legends like Pelé to become the country's all-time top scorer. However, despite his personal achievements, he was unable to secure the World Cup title that Brazil has been longing for since 2002.

A witness who spoke to the Daily Star said: "At first, no one realized the person on the scooter was Neymar. Then people surrounded him. I don't know why he was on a scooter, but it was very hot in Orlando. Once security confirmed it was Neymar, everyone tried to get close to him."

Debates regarding Neymar's physical condition are intensifying among experts and fans. Some speculate he was not fully fit during the World Cup, while others argue he simply used the method to avoid unnecessary exertion in the Florida heat. In any case, the departure of the biggest star of modern Brazilian football from the international stage is a significant loss for the sporting community.

NeymarБразилияФутболЖаҳон ЧемпионатиOrlando
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Alexander Sørloth explains why he did not pass to Erling HaalandAlexander Sørloth explains why he did not pass to Erling HaalandToday, 23:1864 teams at the World Cup possible: Infantino announces new plans64 teams at the World Cup possible: Infantino announces new plansToday, 23:18Haaland on Norway: “Now is the time to show ourselves”Haaland on Norway: “Now is the time to show ourselves”Today, 22:41Erling Haaland furious at VAR decision: Norway exits World CupErling Haaland furious at VAR decision: Norway exits World CupToday, 22:35Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeatCristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeatToday, 22:35FIFA to sell turf from the 2026 World Cup final stadiumFIFA to sell turf from the 2026 World Cup final stadiumToday, 22:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan