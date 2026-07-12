Neymar spotted in a wheelchair at Orlando park: Is the Brazilian legend exhausted?

Neymar, the all-time top scorer for the Brazil national team, has made a surprise appearance following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign. The 34-year-old star, currently vacationing at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, USA, sparked discussion after being seen using a mobility scooter (wheelchair). This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Neymar was seen wearing sunglasses and a hat while vacationing with his family, but his decision to avoid walking raised questions among fans. Witnesses suggest the footballer may have chosen the vehicle to avoid physical fatigue while covering long distances across the park or to protect an injury sustained during the tournament.

Post-World Cup depression

The Brazil national team exited the 2026 World Cup early after a shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. Although Neymar scored a penalty in the tenth minute of stoppage time, it was not enough to save the "Seleção" from defeat. This painful loss stunned the entire football world.

After the match, an emotional Neymar announced his retirement from international football. He played a total of 130 matches for Brazil, scoring 80 goals and surpassing legends like Pelé to become the country's all-time top scorer. However, despite his personal achievements, he was unable to secure the World Cup title that Brazil has been longing for since 2002.

A witness who spoke to the Daily Star said: "At first, no one realized the person on the scooter was Neymar. Then people surrounded him. I don't know why he was on a scooter, but it was very hot in Orlando. Once security confirmed it was Neymar, everyone tried to get close to him."

Debates regarding Neymar's physical condition are intensifying among experts and fans. Some speculate he was not fully fit during the World Cup, while others argue he simply used the method to avoid unnecessary exertion in the Florida heat. In any case, the departure of the biggest star of modern Brazilian football from the international stage is a significant loss for the sporting community.