Joe Cole: “England will knock Lionel Messi and Argentina out of the tournament”

As the World Cup semi-finals approach, the football world is buzzing with debate. Former England international Joe Cole has shared some unexpected and bold thoughts on the upcoming clash. He confidently asserts that the “Three Lions” will pass the Lionel Messi-led Argentina test without issues. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking on the “The Rest is Football” podcast, the former player stated that England will “shut down” the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Cole believes the high pace and physical superiority of Thomas Tuchel's squad will be the decisive blow for Albiceleste. “I feel it in my bones, England will reach the final 100 percent,” added the former Chelsea and West Ham winger.

Pace and tactical superiority

Joe Cole's optimistic statement was met with some caution by his colleague Micah Richards. However, Cole stood firm, emphasizing that England's current squad has enough potential to break through Argentina's defensive line. According to Goal.com, the English reached the semi-finals after defeating Norway in the quarter-finals thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace.

Argentina, on the other hand, had a much more difficult path to the semi-finals. They were forced into extra time in their match against Switzerland. Although they won thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi left the pitch without a goal for the first time in this tournament. Nevertheless, Messi leads the top scorer race with 8 goals alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Expert opinions and odds

Not everyone agrees with Joe Cole. Former Scottish footballer Ally McCoist took a more realistic approach, ranking England third in strength among the remaining teams in the tournament. In his opinion, France is currently the main favorite, but England still looks stronger than Argentina.

“England is currently superior to Argentina, especially in the defensive line. The Argentinians' defense is not very solid, but one must not forget that in attack, Messi can create a miracle at any second. That is exactly the aspect to be careful about,” says McCoist. The upcoming match will be a clash not only of two strong teams but also of two different football schools and philosophies.

The England national team aims to win the World Cup trophy for the first time since 1966. For the team managed by Thomas Tuchel, this semi-final is expected to be the most serious test. For Lionel Messi, this could be one of the last opportunities to conquer the final major peak of his career.