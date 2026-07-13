Jorge Jesus to lead Portugal national team: Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the squad

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Jorge Jesus to lead Portugal national team: Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the squad

In his first statements after being appointed as the new head coach of the Portugal national team, Jorge Jesus shared his plans regarding team captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The experienced specialist emphasized that the 41-year-old forward remains a vital figure for the national team and that he sees no issues in working with him. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 71-year-old coach signed a four-year contract with the Portuguese Football Federation, running until the 2030 World Cup. According to Goal.com, Jesus replaces Roberto Martinez, who stepped down after Portugal's defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Experience and trust factor

Working together is nothing new for Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo. They recently worked together at the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where they won the Saudi Pro League title. This successful collaboration is expected to influence the coach's decisions within the national team.

"As long as he continues to play and remains in a condition worthy of a call-up, I will include him in the squad. Of course, this will happen within certain limits and under conditions that I consider optimal for the national team," Jorge Jesus explained at a press conference.

Ronaldo is not a problem, but a symbol

While many experts speculated that managing an aging superstar might pose a challenge for the new coach, Jesus dismissed these notions. According to him, working with a high-level professional like Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing but a pleasure for a coach.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will never be a problem for the national team. Neither for the team nor for me. Working with him last year was a great honor, and it is very easy to find common ground with him," the coach added. Jesus described Ronaldo as a symbol of Portuguese football and a leader with immense influence in the dressing room.

As a reminder, the Portugal national team had to cut its 2026 World Cup campaign short. Roberto Martinez had stated that he came to lead the team to a championship, but after failing to achieve that, he admitted it was time to leave. Now, Jorge Jesus must build a new team by blending talented youth with experienced veterans.

ПортугалияКриштиано РоналдоJorge JesusФутболTransfer
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