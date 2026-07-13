Revolution at Arsenal Women: Slegers aims to rejuvenate the squad and return to championship glory

·0·Sport
Revolution at Arsenal Women: Slegers aims to rejuvenate the squad and return to championship glory

London club Arsenal has entered a period of major changes in women's football. Following the expiration of contracts for many key players, the club's management and head coach Renee Slegers have decided to completely overhaul the squad. These changes are aimed not only at rejuvenating the team but also at reclaiming the Women's Super League (WSL) title, which has eluded them since 2019. This is reported by Goal.com .

The departure of stars like Beth Mead, Katie McCabe, and Victoria Pelova during the summer transfer window surprised many. However, Arsenal acted immediately to fill the gaps. The signing of experienced yet still productive players like Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle proves the club's serious ambitions. According to Goal.com, these transfers are just the beginning.

Squad rejuvenation strategy

Last season, Arsenal was recorded as having the oldest squad among WSL teams. Even on a European scale, only Italy's Juventus was "ahead" of the Londoners in this regard. Therefore, Renee Slegers set reducing the team's average age as a primary task. The decision to part ways with eight of the nine oldest players whose contracts were expiring is the result of this exact strategy.

The club is currently leading the race for 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Lisa Baum. This talented player, who has attracted interest from many European giants, is capable of making Arsenal's attack faster and more creative. Also, Salma Paralluelo, whose contract with Barcelona has expired, is on the Londoners' radar.

Balance of experience and youth

Despite the major changes, Arsenal has not abandoned all experienced players. Deals have been extended with team leaders Kim Little (36), Steph Catley (32), and Leah Williamson (29). This serves as a unique school for the newly arrived young players. Slegers' goal is to combine experience and energy to lead the team to new heights.

Although Arsenal is the most decorated club in the history of English women's football, in recent years they have been overshadowed by their main rivals, Manchester City and Chelsea. Through new transfers and tactical changes, the club plans to compete worthily not only in the domestic league but also in the Women's Champions League. For fans, this transfer campaign is expected to serve as the foundation for long-awaited victories.

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