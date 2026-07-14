Xabi Alonso puts an end to rumors about Enzo Fernandez's move to Real Madrid

·27·Sport
Xabi Alonso puts an end to rumors about Enzo Fernandez's move to Real Madrid

Chelsea's new head coach Xabi Alonso has clarified questions regarding the future of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Amidst growing reports in recent weeks about the player's potential move to Real Madrid, the coach firmly emphasized his intention to keep his star player in the squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The 44-year-old specialist, who recently took charge of the London club, spoke about the team's new project and squad changes during his first press conference. According to him, Enzo Fernandez occupies a central place in the team's future plans, and his transfer is not being considered.

Communication between coach and player

Xabi Alonso confirmed that he had spoken personally with Enzo Fernandez but preferred to keep the details of the conversation private. When asked a short and concise question by journalists about whether he wants to keep the player, the coach replied "Yes." This indicates that the transfer speculations are baseless.

According to reports, the player's agent had begun exploring other options during the summer transfer window. Although reports of interest from the Spanish giants worried Chelsea fans, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager stated that he has the situation under control.

Long-term plans and goals

Chelsea's management has strong legal grounds to avoid selling Enzo Fernandez. The 25-year-old's current contract with the club runs until June 2032, which allows the Londoners to dictate their terms in any negotiations.

Xabi Alonso aims to reshape the team and restore a winning mentality. He emphasized that returning the club to European competitions is the main task. "We need to do many things right to achieve this goal. My main task is how we want to play and how we approach each game," the coach added.

Currently, Enzo Fernandez is successfully participating in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the Argentina national team. After the tournament, he will take a short vacation and is expected to join Xabi Alonso's training sessions at the end of July. Chelsea is preparing to start the new season with completely new energy and changes.

ChelseaReal MadridXabi AlonsoEnzo FernandezTransfers
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