The final milestone in Lionel Messi's career: A historic clash between Argentina and England

As Lionel Messi participates in his sixth World Cup, many believed he had already conquered every peak possible in the football world. However, the 39-year-old legendary forward continues to enrich his legacy even after his success on the pitches of Qatar. On Argentina's path to the semi-finals, Messi became the tournament's all-time top scorer and assist leader, cementing his status as the greatest player of all time. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Now, we may witness an event that has never occurred in Messi's career. Despite having played 205 matches for the national team, he has never faced England. This unexpected fact will change in the semi-final match to be held in Atlanta. This encounter is expected to be not only a ticket to the final but also the final step for Messi on his journey to becoming a legend on par with Diego Maradona.

Successor to the Maradona tradition

Messi has in many ways replicated Diego Maradona's achievements and in some areas even surpassed them. He won the Copa América by defeating Brazil at the Maracanã stadium and became a national hero with the victory in Qatar. However, in Argentine football folklore, a victory over England holds a special place. Since the historic 1986 match, the rivalry between these two teams has transcended the boundaries of sport.

In an interview with journalists, Lionel Messi emphasized the importance of this match: "Playing against England is special because they are giants of world football. I have played against almost all the strong teams, except for England. That is why this match will be very interesting for me," the forward noted.

Political and sporting pressure

According to Goal.com, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is trying to lower the pre-match tension. He called for this match to be treated simply as another football game. "It's just football, you know? We are playing against a very serious opponent with a strong coach. There will be 22 players on the pitch and one ball, nothing more," the coach says.

But for fans and experts, this is not just a game. The rivalry between Argentina and England has always been full of dramatic events. For Messi, this is an opportunity to fill the final void in his great career. If he defeats England and leads his team to the final, his legacy will be considered absolutely complete.

This semi-final is not only a tactical battle but also a clash of two different football schools. While England stands out with its physical dominance and disciplined play, Argentina relies on the creativity and experience built around Lionel Messi. The world is waiting to witness Messi's miracles once again.