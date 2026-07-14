Since the takeover by the BlueCo consortium led by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, Chelsea have spent unprecedented amounts in the transfer market. Despite spending nearly £1.9 billion ($2.5 billion) on new players over four years, the team's results and transfer policy raise many questions. Alongside successful signings like Cole Palmer, there are dozens of players who failed to prove themselves and caused significant financial damage to the club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

An analytical report published by Goal.com ranked the worst transfers of this era. One of the top spots on the list was unexpectedly occupied by Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine winger, bought from Manchester United for £40 million, played for the London club for only one year. His time at Stamford Bridge was completely forgettable, and the club is currently trying to sell him for £45 million, though finding a buyer is expected to be difficult due to his poor performance last season.

Nkunku and Chukwuemeka: High Hopes and the Shadow of Injuries

One of the most painful transfers for Chelsea was Christopher Nkunku. Brought in from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £52 million, the French forward was one of the Bundesliga's top scorers. However, a severe knee injury during pre-season training seemed to derail his career. Although Nkunku returned to the squad for the 2024-25 season, he could not find a place in the starting lineup against the backdrop of Cole Palmer's star moments and was eventually sold to AC Milan.

Another unsuccessful signing noted is Carney Chukwuemeka. Transferred from Aston Villa in 2022 for £20 million, the young talent had been a European champion with the England youth team. However, over two and a half years, he made only 32 appearances and was unable to showcase his potential due to injuries. Last summer, he first went on loan and then permanently moved to Borussia Dortmund.

The list of other high-profile but ineffective transfers carried out under the BlueCo project is quite long. Among them, the following names stand out:

Alejandro Garnacho — The winger from Manchester United did not deliver the expected results;

Raheem Sterling — The balance between the experienced forward's wages and his performance was broken;

Christopher Nkunku — Forced to leave London due to injuries;

Carney Chukwuemeka — Arrived with high expectations but remained on the bench.

These transfer mistakes show how chaotic the Chelsea leadership's market strategy is. The fact that every successful transfer is offset by several expensive and ineffective signings could also negatively impact the club's financial stability. In the Premier League, such high spending while lingering in mid-table is being heavily criticized by fans and experts alike.